Prosecutors want life in prison for ‘sexual predator’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County judge on Friday will have to determine whether or not to sentence a Level 3 predatory sex offender to life in prison.

Terry Eugene Iversen deserves a life sentence because of his “appalling” criminal history, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Iversen has four previous felony sex crime convictions, according to a sentencing memo submitted by Washington County deputy district attorney Allison Brown. Two of the sex crimes convictions involved child victims.

“He is a sexual predator,” Brown writes in court documents.

According to the DA’s Office, Iversen “has demonstrated that he is unable to reform his conduct.”

Records show he has been sentenced to sex offender treatment programs at least 5 times.

“The defendant’s lifetime of sexually-deviant behavior is not going to change,” Brown writes.

Records show Iversen exposed himself on Oct. 12, 2016 and did so after shortly after being released from prison.

“The defendant needs to be incarcerated for the rest of his life to protect the public,” according to Brown.

According to a pre-sentencing report prepared by the county, officials believe that Iversen continues to pose a “serious risk of committing more sex offenses.”

Iversen’s criminal defense attorney is asking the court find the life in prison sentence be ruled unconstitutional. The defense is asking that Iversen be sentenced to 8 years in prison.

In court documents, defense council describes Iversen as having “compulsion” caused by a mental health condition and said he has cooperated with police.

Iversen is being sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to public indecency in January. The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Hillsboro.