PPB K-9 dies after surgery, 2nd loss for human partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Department lost one of its K-9 officers this week after he experienced complications from surgery.

Rico, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, was euthanized Thursday night.

Rico was born and raised in Springfield and worked with his human partner, Office Jeff Dorn. He was certified for patrol work in April 2016, Portland police said.

Dorn also lost his last K-9 partner, Mick, in the line of duty in April 2014. Dorn and Mick responded to a burglary in SW Portland, where they were both shot. Unfortunately, Mick’s injuries were fatal.

Mick was new to the force, but at a memorial for the fallen K-9 in 2014, Dorn called Mick a hero and said he made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Mick lived and died not only as a puppy, but as the hero of my heart,” Dorn said.

Police K-9s are specially trained to help officers on various calls and serve as back up for their human partners. The PPB Canine Unit includes German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherds.

Like the dogs, officers in the Canine Unit must have special training and at least 4.5 years with PPB. The dogs live with the officers and their families while they aren’t working.