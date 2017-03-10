Man robs Chase Bank inside Tualatin Fred Meyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Police are looking for a man who robbed a Chase Bank inside the Fred Meyer on Martinazzi Avenue Friday evening.

Police said he demanded money from the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a white man in his 50s, 5-foot-9-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has short grey facial hair and was wearing a green beanie, green hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 503.691.4800 and reference case number 17-634.