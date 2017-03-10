Family escapes Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – Fire destroyed a large part of a small home in the Edgewood Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Beech Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home’s exterior windows.

The family that lived inside was able to escape safely, according to firefighters.

The American Red Cross responded to help the family.

An investigator with the Vancouver Fire Department remains on scene trying to determine a cause.

It appeared that at least one car in the driveway was burned in the fire.