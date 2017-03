PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An E. coli outbreak at a Northeast Portland Montessori school has sickened at least 4 people, the Oregon Health Department confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The outbreak at the Montessori of Alameda is similar to — but not the same as — the virulent strain of E. coli that led to the recall of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter.

