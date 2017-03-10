1st pot shop opening in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – Pendleton is getting its first recreational pot shop.

In addition to being the first dispensary in Pendleton, the East Oregonian reports the shop opening Saturday will also be the first cannabis retailer in Umatilla County. The county and every other city in it have opted to ban marijuana sales.

Pendleton voters approved legalized marijuana sales in the November election. Three other recreational pot shops are in the process of trying to open stores in the city of about 17,000 residents.

Pendleton is one of a handful of Eastern Oregon cities with a legal marijuana market. Others include Huntington, La Grande and Sumpter. La Grande, however, only allows medical marijuana.