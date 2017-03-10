1 dead in Vancouver apartment, police investigating

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – Police are investigating a death that happened at an apartment complex in the Bagley Downs neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue.

Police on scene say there was an initial report of a possible burglary, which hasn’t been confirmed, that ended with a death. Additional details were not immediately known.

There is no threat to the public, according to a detective on scene. No one is in custody.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Team has not been activated, according to the detective.

