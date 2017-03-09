Woman with purple hair robs Vancouver Chase Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman allegedly robbed the Chase Bank at 12903 NE Hwy 99 in Vancouver Thursday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Employees told police the woman gave the teller a note demanding money. They gave her an undisclosed amount of cash and she left.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the woman.

Employees described the suspect as heavyset, 5-foot-3-inches tall with purple hair. She was wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and white Adidas shoes.

If anyone has seen this suspect or recognizes her photo, they are asked to call Detective Drew Kennison at 360.989.7803.