Washington joins Hawaii in suit against travel ban

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is asking a federal judge to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Washington was the first state to sue over the original travel ban, which resulted in a federal judge in Seattle halting its implementation around the country.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday said the state would ask the judge to extend his temporary restraining order against the first ban to Trump’s revised order.

New York’s attorney general says his state will join Washington state’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a statement Thursday calls the executive order “a Muslim ban by another name.”

Legal challenges to the ban are mounting.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Unlike the initial order, the new order says current visa holders will not be affected and removes language that would give priority to religious minorities.

Hawaii on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Trump’s revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students