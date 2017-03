PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The eastbound ramp to US 26 from the Oregon Zoo has been closed due to a landslide.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the road just after noon on Thursday, March 9 and have no estimate on when it will reopen.

According to ODOT, geologists are on their way to inspect it and crews will work to clear the debris.

Photos of the landslide show a large tree down and debris across the road.

Landslide closes Zoo on-ramp to US 26 EB. Crews bringing equipment. Geologists on the way #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/FLTHBTGoRi — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) March 9, 2017