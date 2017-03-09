Plea deal reached in 2015 murder case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Prosecutors have offered a 28-year-old man a plea deal after initially charging him with murder.

Andre M. Grandy is scheduled for a plea hearing on Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

In March 2016, a grand jury indicted Grandy and his co-defendant, Deandrea Christopher Sanders, with one count each of murder with a firearm, attempted aggravated murder with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation began on July 12, 2015 around 3:30 p.m. when police were called to the Shalamar Apartment complex on reports of a shooting.

Homicide detectives learned that at least 14 shots had been fired and that one of the bullets struck Anthony Johnson in the head. Johnson died as a result of the shooting.

According to court records, Sanders was arrested four days after the homicide. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop in Southeast Portland.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab determined that the .45 caliber handgun that was found inside the vehicle Sanders was in was the murder weapon used to kill Johnson, according to court records.

Sanders’ DNA was also found on the weapon, records show.

Prosecutors have not disclosed Grandy’s alleged involvement in the shooting.

Details of the plea deal have not been released.

KOIN 6 News will update this story once the plea agreement is finalized on Thursday.

Sanders’ trial is scheduled to start in May.

In December, Judge Christopher J. Marshall ruled against a defense motion to suppress evidence police found, including the .45 caliber handgun, during Sanders’ arrest.