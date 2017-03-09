Pedestrian hit by school bus on SE Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a First Student bus on SE Powell and 21st Thursday afternoon, Portland Police said.

The 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to a police officer at the scene.

The bus was going 10-15 miles per hour when it hit the man, who was in the driver’s blind spot. No citations were issued. There was one student on board, but neither the student nor driver were injured.

Traffic on Powell was blocked temporarily but is moving again.

Traffic moving in both directions at Powell, school bus moved to nearby Plaid Pantry #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/EJnWbTyDoe — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) March 10, 2017