‘Pay up or go to jail’ scams hit throughout Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — People posing as detectives are calling residents throughout Oregon in an ongoing scam to separate the victims from their money.

In Beaverton, a man posing as “Detective Robert Williams” called people to say they were under criminal investigation. The “detective” said unless the victim paid some money — that is, “settle up” — they would be arrested.

Beaverton police told KOIN 6 News they don’t have a “Detective Robert Williams” on the force nor would they ever ask someone to pay money to get out of being arrested.

A similar situation happened in Linn County on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office received several calls about a man claiming to be a detective who said the victim missed jury duty and needed to pay a fine to avoid arrest.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will almost always contact a wanted individual in person and will never ask for money to get out of the charge.

If you get a call, Beaverton police recommend calling the number back. If they demand money to avoid arrest, hang up. Then tell your friends and call the real police.