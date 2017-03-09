Oregon beats Arizona State in Pac-12 quarters

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, Tyler Dorsey added 21 and No. 5 Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat Arizona State 80-57 Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Oregon (28-4) tightened up defensively after a tight first half, holding Arizona State to 8-of-33 shooting in the second. That set up transition baskets and allowed the Ducks to pull away from the Sun Devils.

Dylan Ennis had a career-high 12 rebounds and five assists for the Ducks, who move on to face the winner between California and Utah in the semifinals Friday night.

Arizona State (15-18) matched Oregon almost shot for shot in the first half before succumbing to the Ducks’ length and pressure in the second.

Senior Torian Graham had 32 points and made seven 3-pointers, but the rest of the Sun Devils starters were a combined 5 for 30 from the floor.