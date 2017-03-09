Newport will ‘fight again’ to save Coast Guard base

NEWPORT, Ore. (KOIN) — The Trump Administration has proposed massive cuts to the US Coast Guard, a worrisome development for people along the Oregon coast.

Exactly how the proposed cuts to the Coast Guard will affect the station in Newport is not clear, but people in the area know that if the base closes its doors it could have a fatal effect.

Both Taunette Dixon and Jennifer Stevenson are with the Newport Fisherman’s Wives, a non-profit that helped keep the Newport Air Station from closing several years ago.

They successfully argued back then that removing the rescue helicopter from this piece of coastline is simply not viable. The nearest alternate stations are in Astoria and North Bend — at least an hour away in response time.

“It’s reality. It’s lives, it’s actual lives that are in danger,” Dixon told KOIN 6 News.

“It is life and death because you have less than 15 minutes,” Stevenson added. “We brought this helicopter because we saw the uneeded risk and the lives that were lost in vain because there wasn’t prompt enough time.”

The group is taking a wait-and-see approach on President Trump’s proposed $1.3 billion cut to the Coast Guard, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

The president’s plan is to re-direct the money to help build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

Dixon and Stevenson wonder what, if anything, the cuts will do to this station that they say is about much more than just water rescues.

“It’s a hugs asset that’s intermingled in our community and provides such a service,” Stevenson said.

“If we are threatened with another closure,” Dixon said, “we will fight again.”

Trump’s final budget is expected to be sent to Congress later this month.