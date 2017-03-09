Hate crime suspect: ‘Arab, you need to leave’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an altercation at the Al-Aqsa Restaurant in on State Street in Salem.

Jason Kendall, 52, is accused of attacking a man who works at the restaurant with a pipe and telling him to “go back to your country, terrorist,” court documents said.

According to the officer’s report, the victim said Kendall was yelling and screaming, causing a disturbance in the restaurant. The victim asked Kendall to leave and he did, but came back 5 minutes later, yelling “get out of America,” and ” Arab, you need to leave, a**hole.”

According to court documents, the victim said Kendall threw something plastic at him, hitting him in the head and then came at him with a pipe. Kendall allegedly hit him on the head with the pipe, leaving a small bump on his head.

After he was arrested, Kendall told the officer he saw a “Saddam Hussein looking guy” and he believed a woman in the restaurant was a slave, and went inside to tell her she was “free to leave.”

After he was asked to leave and then came back, Kendall said he saw an “evil totem” with Arabic writing on it. Kendall said he threw the “totem” at the victim. He said the man in the restaurant had something in his hand under a napkin, which he thought was an ice pick. Kendall said he defended himself by hitting the man in the head with a metal pipe.

Kendall was charged with felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation. According to the arresting officer’s statement, the incident is being considered a hate crime.