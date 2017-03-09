Fritz apologizes for gender-neutral bathroom email

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz has long supported efforts to make bathrooms in city buildings gender-neutral.

But in a recent email, she called a newly-converted all-gender multi-stall bathroom in the Portland Building unsafe. She even said she would not attend city council meetings in the building unless it was converted back to a single-sex bathroom.

The commissioner has since retracted her statement, but she tells KOIN 6 News she still has concerns about the bathroom experiment in the Portland Building.

A pilot project to change the men’s bathroom near where city council meetings are held in the Portland Building began last fall. To make it an all-user bathroom, the city blocked off urinals and posted signage as a way to accommodate transgender employees and members of the public.

But after using the bathroom herself, Fritz wrote that she didn’t think enough was done to make it a comfortable space for transgender people. She said she didn’t think the bathroom was safe, citing open areas above and below the stalls.

She received backlash for sending an email to other city leaders in which she said she was speaking on behalf of transgender people.

The commissioner has since apologized, saying she regrets sending the email.

“I should not have spoken for either all women or all transgender people in my email. I am very sorry for the hurt I caused,” she said. “The city as a whole needs to do a better job with inclusion when we have important decisions like this.”

The gender-neutral bathroom in the Portland Building is still open, but there is also one designated as an all-women’s bathroom on the second floor.

Fritz told KOIN 6 News she remains a big supporter of gender-neutral bathrooms, but she feels simply putting signage on doors isn’t enough to make people feel safe.