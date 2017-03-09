Feral Girls Camp offers unique outdoor experience

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new summer camp for girls 12-15 years old will make its debut this summer, offering an outdoor experience unlike any other.

Nature lovers Renee Jenkinson and Melanie Nead want to pass their passion onto the next generation through urban experiences in the city and backpacking in the back country. They plan to call the camp Feral Girls Camp.

“I’ve been dreaming about this my whole career,” Jenkinson tells KOIN 6 News. The two describe the camp as a safe space for girls to let their guard down and take risks.

“Your goals and your values and your ideas of yourself are going to shift, and that’s positive, and part of that includes failure,” Nead says.

The two are holding a fundraiser this weekend to raise money for the camp.

“Our ultimate goal is to get to the point next year of 50% paying campers and 50% scholarship students. We want to create places where girls from different socioeconomic backgrounds can really bond,” Nead says.

The fundraiser takes place Saturday March 11 at 7 p.m. at 2510 NE Sandy Blvd.