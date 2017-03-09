Eugene priest sentenced for sex with teen prostitute

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Eugene priest found guilty of prostitution for paying a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him has been sentenced to three months in jail.

The Register-Guard reports Daniel MacKay was given a 90-day jail sentence Thursday. The judge said he would be eligible to serve 60 of those days in an alternative program, such as community service.

MacKay is accused of paying the teen for sex acts on several occasions last summer after she posted online prostitution advertisements.

He was arrested in October and then suspended from his duties at St. John the Wonderworker Orthodox Church. An update on his status with the church is unknown.

The 42-year-old priest has denied the allegations and said during trial that he gave the girl money because she needed help.