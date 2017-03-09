Eugene council bans dogs from downtown

Related Coverage Opposition to proposed downtown dog ban in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – People who don’t live or work in Eugene’s downtown core won’t be able to hang out there with a dog.

The Eugene City Council approved a trial ban Wednesday night in an effort to improve downtown safety. The ban that takes effect in April will expire in November unless the council votes to extend it.

The Register-Guard reports that downtown residents and employees have testified about fearing for their safety after encounters with aggressive dogs.

Much of the council’s discussion centered on whether the true aim of ordinance was to displace homeless people who are often accompanied by dogs. Supporters of the ban said that wasn’t the case.