PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Equipment and hay were destroyed in a barn fire on Thursday morning in Eagle Creek.

The Clackamas County Fire District 1 says the 60 by 120 foot barn is near Hwy 224 and Hwy 211. The barn was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

1500 pound bales of hay and farm equipment were inside. Firefighters had to use water tenders to shuttle water to the fire.

No injuries were reported.