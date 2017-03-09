2 PPB captains put on administrative leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two captains assigned to the Portland Police Bureau have been put on administrative leave, according to police officials.

Captain Kevin Modica and Captain Derek Rodriguez were placed on leave after the police bureau launched an internal investigation, KOIN 6 News learned. Details surrounding the investigation remained classified.

PPB will not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.

Officer Daryl Turner, ‎President of Portland Police Association, said putting any bureau member on paid leave — no matter their rank — is a standard practice when internal investigations are launched.

Turner said he hopes “the investigations are expedited so that the matter can be resolved for all parties involved.” He also said he heard about the personnel decision Thursday morning.

Modica, who served as an Assistant Chief under Chief Larry O’Dea, was re-assigned to serve as captain for the bureau’s Youth Services Division when Mike Marshman was appointed chief. Marshman also moved Rodriguez from supervising the Internal Affairs Division to supervising the Family Services Division.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story when new information is released.