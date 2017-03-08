Women’s tiny home village approved in Kenton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A proposal to create Portland’s first village of transitional tiny homes for homeless women has been approved by the Kenton Neighborhood Association.

The association voted 178 to 75 on Wednesday, March 8.

The temporarily named “Kenton Women’s Village” was dreamed up by several groups to build micro houses for up to 14 women on a plot of land on North Argyle Street.

The proposal also includes common bathrooms and kitchens. They will also have services like permanent housing assistance, mental health treatment referrals and educational programming.

"The city can't solve this on our own," Commissioner Eudaly tells the Kenton crowd as they consider tiny houses for the homeless. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/fKOOAlBxah — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) March 9, 2017

Kenton neighborhood weighs in on proposed pod village of tiny houses for the homeless. Those at meeting expected to vote tonight. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/OVxQTVh0Pz — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) March 9, 2017