PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conner and Payton are twins, and even though they are not identical they are very close.

The 11-year-olds would love to find a family where they can grow up together.

Conner and Payton are Wednesday’s Child for March 8, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.