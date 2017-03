PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A skier is missing at Mt. Hood Meadows on Wednesday.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Steve Leavitt of The Dalles went missing on Tuesday. He was last seen around 11 a.m. when his ski pass was scanned on a chair lift.

His family reported him missing around 7:30 p.m.

Teams have been searching overnight for him and continue searching Wednesday. Over a foot of snow has fallen since 11 a.m. Tuesday.