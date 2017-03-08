Scottish vacationers involved in fatal OR crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of Scottish nationals on vacation in Oregon were involved in a fatal crash on Tuesday evening, police say.

Oregon State Police troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 101 around 5:30 p.m. just north of Gardiner. When they arrived, they found one man dead.

Authorities said a 1997 Honda Accord tried to cross U.S. 101 northbound lanes from the northbound shoulder near milepost 206 when the incident took place. While trying to cross the lanes, the Honda was struck by a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan.

John L. Weaser, 75, of Reedsport was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to police. He was driving the Honda. Kimberly S. Weaser, 56, and Viola Brannon, 83, both of Reedsport were passengers in the Honda, and they were injured in the crash. Both were hospitalized at separate locations with injuries that police said weren’t life threatening.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Elaine M. Sheard, 56, and passenger Paul M. Sheard, 62, were both on vacation from Scotland when the crash took place. They were hospitalized in Florence with injuries that aren’t life threatening, authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement organizations assisted in the crash response.