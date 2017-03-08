Salem woman returns to ‘Survivor’ on Wednesday

Related Coverage Oregonian returns to ‘Survivor’ in upcoming season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 34th season of “Survivor” premieres Wednesday evening on KOIN 6, and a Salem woman is hoping the third time is a charm.

Ciera Eastin is once again a contestant.

This season is called “Game Changers,” and the cast is impressive, with several of them having won previous seasons.

Eastin did not accomplish that in her first 2 seasons, including “Blood Vs. Water,” where she voted out her own mother.

“I’ve put so much time into this show. I’ve grown from it, and I cry,” said Eastin. “The relationship with my mom was hostile at times, and they loved that.”

Married with 2 young children, Ciera is in cosmetology school in Salem. She was shocked when “Survivor” producers called her in 2016 and asked her to shoot another season.

“I’ve filmed 3 times in 4 years, so it literally feels like summer camp. Summer comes around, and here I go again,” she said.

Off to Fiji she went, knowing some of the people she’d be with for the next few weeks would be. . . unique.

“They are so kooky. I’m like, they’re throwing me on the island with crazy people. I’m the most sane,” she said.

She does know some of the other contestants and said she may have had bad blood with at least one of them.

“Brad kind of didn’t like me for a period of time because of some things. I played with his wife, and I think he was a little upset about things I said about his wife,” said Eastin.

Fun fact, Eastin said the contestants refer to the designated bathroom area as “coconut grove.” That way, bathroom breaks aren’t constantly referenced during the show.

“There’s no porta-potties, bathrooms. I don’t get to take a shower. It is true, true survival,” she said.

Whether Eastin survives until the end is a secret. The live finale doesn’t air until sometime early this summer.

The former “Survivor” contestant said she knows the final 3, but even she doesn’t know the winner because it’s top secret.

The final winner will be revealed during the live finale when they show the votes.