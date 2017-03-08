PPS adds 2 school days after snowy winter

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The Portland Public Schools Board of Education voted to add two extra school days to the year after all the time students missed due to recent snowy weather.

The school year will be extended by one day. The district will also make a scheduled teacher-in-service day into a regular school day. June 15 will now mark the end of the school year.

The teacher-in-service day, which was originally set for April 7, will now instead become a regular school day.

