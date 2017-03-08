OHA: Toss out recalled SoyNut Butter over E. coli

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two cases of E. coli, part of a national outbreak connected to a soynut butter brand, have been confirmed in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority is advising consumers to get rid of the products, I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter and I.M. Granola, immediately.

The two Oregon cases involved siblings in Clackamas County, the OHA said. They weren’t hospitalized and are recovering well.

Oregon is among the 9 states where 16 cases of E. coli 0157 have been identified in recent days. Of these cases, 14 involved people under the age of 18, and 5 resulted in a type of kidney failure with life-threatening complications.

The other states involved are Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The products are made by SoyNut Butter Co. of Glenview, Illinois. The company has issued a national recall.

In a statement, Dr. Paul Cieslak with OHA said:

“People need to know that if they have this product in their pantries, they should immediately return it to the store where they bought it, or throw it out. If they ate the product and are experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection, they should see their health care provider right away.”