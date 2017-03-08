Missing 11-year-old, father found near Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KOIN) — A missing 11-year-old girl and her father were found hitchhiking about 25 miles west of Warm Springs on Wednesday, the FBI confirmed.

Kaitlyn Stofiel lives in Portland with her father, 44-year-old Thomas Clarence Stofiel. Both were recently reported missing.

An FBI agent and Warm Springs detective reportedly found them less than a mile from where Thomas’ truck was previously located along Highway 26.

The father and daughter were “wet, cold and hungry” when authorities found them, but “otherwise appeared to be physically uninjured,” according to the FBI.

Kaitlyn and Thomas reportedly spent most of the last 2 weeks camping.

The 11-year-old has been placed in protective custody. The Oregon Department of Human Services said they are working to reunite her with other family members.

No charges have been filed.