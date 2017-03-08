Man to get 17 years for death of innocent bystander

Related Coverage 4th arrest made in 2013 Gresham murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 23-year-old man will be sentenced to 17 years in prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal following a gang shooting that killed an innocent bystander.

Kevin Luna-Gonzalez pleaded guilty in February to first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting death of Paulino Venancio Lopez happened on July 5, 2013 at Red Sunset Park in Gresham.

Venancio Lopez was an innocent bystander and had nothing to do with Luna-Gonzalez or his co-defendants, according to detectives with the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team.

Luna-Gonzalez is a member of the Playboys Surrenos gang in Gresham, according to Multnomah County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chuck Sparks. Luna-Gonzalez was beat up by a rival gang on July 4, 2013 at Red Sunset Park. The attack angered Luna-Gonzalez and he wanted revenge, according to detectives.

He contacted Tomas Luna Lopez, and together, they contacted two junior members of the gang, Reynaldo Ceja and Brian Hernandez Cardona. At the time of the shooting, Ceja was 16 and Hernandez Cardona was 17 years old.

The investigation revealed that Luna Lopez planned for Ceja and Hernandez Cardona to meet at the park on July 5 armed with a .357 revolver for a retaliatory shooting. Luna-Gonzalez drove the group to the park, waited for them while the shooting occurred and then acted as the getaway driver, according to Sparks.

Ceja fired 6 shots that killed Venancio Lopez and wounded Omar Merino, according to police. The shooting endangered several other people at the park, including children.

Ceja and Hernandez Cardona have accepted plea deals and have been sentenced.

Luna Lopez is currently awaiting trial, which is scheduled to start in September. He is charged with murder and attempted aggravated murder, among other charges.

Records show that Luna-Gonzalez was previously convicted for a shooting that happened in 2010 at Red Sunset Park. In that case, prosecutors said Luna-Gonzalez shot two men with a shotgun.