KOIN 6 expands weekend evening newscasts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 is expanding its weekend early evening newscasts by a half-hour, with additional local news content available online at KOIN.com.

Starting March 11, 2017, KOIN 6’s early evening local newscasts will start at 5 p.m., followed by the CBS Weekend News at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Holmstrom and Anna Canzano will anchor the additional half hour of news alongside meteorologist Claire Anderson and sports anchor David Solano.

“Nexstar and our Portland station operations are dedicated to supporting the evolving needs and interests of our local communities, hometown businesses and public organizations. KOIN 6 serves as a crucial source of essential news and breaking developments that are important to viewers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Our weekend early evening news viewership has more than doubled since last year; therefore, we are elevating our commitment to our local viewers by launching a new 5 p.m. weekend newscast on Saturdays and Sundays.” – Pat Nevin, Vice President and General Manager of KOIN 6 and KOIN.com

Tune in March 11, 2017 at 5 p.m. for KOIN 6’s first expanded evening newscast.