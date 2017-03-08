Ex-Blazer Clifford Robinson hospitalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Trail Blazer Clifford Robinson, also known as “Uncle Spliffy,” has been hospitalized, officials say.

The former NBA athlete is being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, according to hospital personnel. Officials did not say what Robinson is being treated for.

Instead, Robinson’s family just said he’s “grateful for the support of family and friends” and asked for privacy while he’s being treated.

Robinson made headlines after becoming an advocate for the use of medical marijuana as treatment for athletes. The ex-Blazer announced in January 2016 he was getting into the cannabis business under the name “Uncle Spliffy.”

Robinson was the 6th man on the Blazers team that went to the NBA finals twice in the early 1990s. His 18-year NBA career lasted from 1989 through the 2006 season. He smoked pot while he was in the league even though it was illegal and against the rules.

“When I did it , it was wrong. I paid the penalty. But now we’re in a new time and we’re trying to move forward,” he said.