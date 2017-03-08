Elections building named for women’s suffrage pioneers

Related Coverage Women go on strike to show their economic clout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County election’s building has been renamed in honor of 2 women who helped get the right to vote in Oregon.

Abigail Scott Duniway and Esther Pohl Lovejoy, who fueled the campaign for women’s suffrage, are now enshrined in another chapter of Multnomah County’s history.

“These two women — these two women of commitment and determination and women who fought for equality, fairness and for full citizen participation — we honor today,” former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts said.

The campaign to give women the right to vote lasted 40 years and six failed statewide ballot measures but finally in 1912 — women won.

Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith echoed the sentiments of many people at the dedication ceremony Wednesday, who say the 2 women’s suffrage campaigners of a bygone era paved the way for present day women to follow their dreams.

“We need to know who these women are because they paved the way,” Smith said. “They gave us big shoulders to stand on.”

Their plaques were unveiled Wednesday morning. Their images and stories of pushing for women’s right to vote will now be forever enshrined on on Multnomah County’s Elections building.