PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ed Sheeran fans rejoice, he is coming to town.

The singer announced a Portland stop on his North American tour this summer. He will perform at the Moda Center on July 30.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017