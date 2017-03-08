Construction adds to parking issues at Washington Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prolonged construction project is adding problems to the parking situation at Washington Park.

Visitors to the area know finding a place to park can be tough.

As a result of construction, roads are being shut down and 220 parking places are blocked off. The reason for all the closures? Reconstruction on the reservoir to make it stronger in the event of an earthquake.

One of the popular spots these restrictions will affect is the children’s playground. Visitors won’t be able to park right next to the playground anymore. Instead, they’ll have to walk over to it or take a free shuttle from the Oregon Zoo when they start back in April. This could require extra planning for visits to the area.

“It’s not the kind of place you give up on because it’s a little parking hassle,” said Mark Ross with Portland Parks and Recreation. “To mitigate that, you can take the MAX and then take the free shuttle around Washington Park starting in April.”

The shuttle will pick riders up at the Oregon Zoo from the MAX station and visit all of the main attractions in the park, including the children’s playground.

Construction is expected to last through March 2018. Portland Parks and Recreation is putting together a master plan for Washington Park that could include new parking options and even a garage. Still, it’s too early to tell since the plan is in early development. The master plan hasn’t been updated since 1981.