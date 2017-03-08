City Council delays vote on proposal to oust protesters

Related Coverage ACLU to oppose Wheeler’s City Council behavior rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council on Wednesday heard testimony and discussed Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new proposal that would allow them to oust rowdy protesters that disrupt meetings. Then, they decided to delay a vote on the proposal.

Wheeler said he wanted some time to speak with the ACLU about their opposition to his new proposal.

The proposed new rules come after several meetings have been shut down by demonstrators calling for the mayor to resign over police response to other protests.

Around 1 p.m., Portland residents had stopped testifying about the suggested proposal and how they feel about it. Not long after, the meeting ended.

Tension started building even before residents gave their testimony.

Wheeler asked multiple times for those attending the meeting to avoid interrupting or talking over others as the proposal was being discussed.

One woman testifying against the proposal said people are only yelling now because they feel they are shut out by the system, and they’re desperate to be heard.

Another man, Joe Walsh, also spoke out against the ordinance. He has previously took the city to court and won when he was excluded from city council meetings. The judge that ruled in his favor cited “vagueness” of city code at the time.

The ACLU has said this new proposal is also too vague, steps on people’s due process and their right to be heard.

Some did testify in favor of the ordinance, saying protesters are stepping on their ability to speak freely. Those people were shouted down as fascists by protesters attending Wednesday’s meeting.