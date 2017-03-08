30K pounds of cat litter spills onto highway

It was a cat-astrophe

READING, Pa. (AP) — Police say a tractor-trailer spilled its load of more than 30,000 pounds of cat litter on a Pennsylvania roadway when it failed to manage a curve and overturned.

The northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed for five hours early Tuesday in Spring Township, near Reading, while crews tried to clean up the ruptured bags of rain-moistened litter.

Spring Township Police Sgt. Bill P. Van Etten tells the Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2na6mwC) the driver of the rig sustained minor injuries in the crash that happened around 2 a.m. The litter was on its way to a retail store.

A front-end loader was brought in to scoop up the litter and put it in large trash containers. The road reopened at 7 a.m.

Van Etten says the spill “was just really messy.”