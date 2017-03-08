2 accused of stealing millions from investors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The trial of two men accused of taking $2.5 million worth of investors’ money and using it for their own personal expenses will be delayed.

Theodore B. Holbrook and George J. Arauz, Jr. are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, and Money Laundering.

The trial is now set for April 2017. There is a possibility that the case could be delayed once again to give defense counsel time to investigate the facts, to negotiate with the government, and to prepare for and jury trial, if necessary, according to court records.

In Nov. 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon filed a 10-page indictment against the two men.

According to court records, between 2008 and 2015, they used three financial-based companies to solicit roughly 50 people to invest about $2.5 million in an energy safe technology company and in initial public offerings.

“Rather than use the money as promised, defendants used investor money for their own personal expenses,” court documents state.

Holbrook and Arauz never told investors that the energy safe startup company had been dormant since 2010 and that there was no IPO being offered, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors allege the men used the investors’ money for living expenses, travel, cars credit card bills, medical bills, lulling payments and other expenses to keep the scheme going.