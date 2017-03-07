Vancouver police arrest 2, find 261 stolen items

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department arrested 2 alleged thieves and found more than 200 stolen items recently.

On February 21, police said they were called after a construction vehicle was stolen with numerous tools and pieces of equipment inside. On February 26, the victim saw several of their stolen tools listed for sale online.

Detectives set up a meeting with the seller to buy the tools and later arrested two men after a short chase.

Jason E. Newkirk, 44, of Lake Oswego and David R. McCune, 39, of Vancouver were both booked into the Clark County Jail, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Newkirk faces charges of first-degree trafficking stolen property, first-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of a stolen vehicle. McCune faces charges the same charges except for obstruction and possession of a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives found a storage unit associated with one of the suspects, and inside they found a large amount of tools and construction equipment. In total, police recovered 261 stolen items and have been able to return 100 of them (total value: $26,000), authorities said.

Detectives also found 6 companies that were theft victims. Five of them had their company vans stolen, only to be found a short distance away with all the tools removed.

Police still have approximately 160 stolen items whose owners haven’t yet been identified. They can be seen here. To provide proof of ownership and get stolen items returned, police said follow the steps below:

1. You must provide a police report number, insurance claim or other documentation of where the item(s) were reported stolen, as well as a description of the item(s).

2. You must have identifying numbers / serial numbers / markings / etc. and a valid way to identify the property. Property will not be released without adequate proof of ownership.

3. Each item is marked with a tag and an Item Number. Please have this Item Number available when leaving your phone message.

Anyone who believes their stolen property is in police possession can call 360.487.7541.