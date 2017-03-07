Tinoco attorney: We didn’t get all evidence

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The murder trial of Jaime Tinoco, accused of killing Nicole Laube in 2014, did not begin as planned on Tuesday.

Tinoco’s defense attorney Robert Axford told Judge Kirsten Thompson they did not get all the discovery material in the case until Sunday.

Lead Detective James George with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office took the stand and said he turned over everything except about 300 pages of Tip Sheets — that is, calls from people with tips about the case. George said most of the tips were not used or followed up on for various reasons, and he did not consider these to be evidence.

The defense wants at least a month to go over all the Tip Sheets and wants Judge Thompson to grant a delay.

The judge said she would review the documents and will issue her ruling no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tinoco was 17 at the time he allegedly killed Laube, a 29-year-old mother who was stabbed to death as she passed our leasing flyers at the apartment complex where she worked.

Prosecutors allege he “intentionally” killed Laube on August 19, 2014 and they allege Tinoco intended on raping Laube.

Before Laube died, she told a neighbor the man who attacked her was wearing a dark hoodie and camouflage pants.

Tinoco allegedly confessed to the crime after he was sentenced for raping a woman after “absconding” from a Washington County Juvenile Department outing to an Oregon Ducks football game in Eugene.

