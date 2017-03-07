Neighbor allegedly robbed Kalama home hit by landslide

KALAMA, Wash. (KOIN) — It’s been over a year since a Kalama couple nearly lost there home when widespread flooding caused a massive landslide in the area.

They’ve been working to rebuild ever since, but Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies say they believe their former neighbor has been stealing items left in their home.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says the couple believes 30-year-old Jeremy Dixon has been targeting their home on Kalama River Road because he knows they haven’t been living there since the landslide happened in December 2015.

“A lot of tools, appliances, personal heirlooms, too. They actually stole their son’s United Marine Corps dress blues,” Detective Riley McNeil told KOIN 6 News. “This is the 3rd burglary which occurred at this house.”

McNeil said the couple has lost belongings worth thousands of dollars .

Detectives found many of the stolen items — some still covered in mud from the landslide — listed on the website OfferUp.

They quickly identified Dixon as a suspect and arrested him.

KOIN 6 News learned this isn’t the first time Dixon has been accused of stealing. He was arrested in February in connection with a different burglary, police said.

Dixon appeared in court on Tuesday.