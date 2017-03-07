SE Portland woman, 31, reported missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 31-year-old Portland woman who went missing on Monday night.

Ampersand Crates was last seen at her Southeast Portland home around 11 p.m. Monday, according to Portland Police Bureau. Her friends said it’s unusual for her to be gone for this long, and they’re worried she may be having a mental health crisis.

Crates left in a small black car with bumper stickers that may have out-of-state plates.

She is described as a white woman, 5’3″ tall, 160 pounds with short blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information should email Detective Lori Fonken or call 503.823.1081.