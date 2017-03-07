Resolution gives Hillsboro ‘sanctuary city’ status

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — City council members passed a resolution Tuesday night to officially designate Hillsboro as a “sanctuary city”.

Mayor Steve Callaway cast the deciding vote to approve the “symbolic” resolution. Hillsboro Public Affairs Manager Patrick Preston told KOIN 6 News the resolution “does not change how the city operates.”

“It reaffirms our city’s existing practices and does not afford any additional protection from federal immigration law enforcement,” Preston said via email.

“Sanctuary city” is a legally non-binding term used to identify cities that protect undocumented immigrants and others — including the LGBTQ community, religious groups and people of color — from deportation or other acts of hate.