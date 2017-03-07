Police: 3 stole alcohol, assaulted Walmart worker

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking for help identifying 3 suspects accused of stealing alcohol and assaulting a Walmart employee Monday night.

The 3 suspects reportedly entered the Walmart on SW 13th Avenue together, stole alcohol and left. But 2 of the suspects came back into the store — possibly to steal more alcohol, detectives said — and were confronted by an employee.

The Walmart employee was assaulted as the 2 suspects fled, police said.

If you can identify any of the suspects call Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360.342.5252 or send her an email. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.