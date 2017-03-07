Mini Cooper, semi collide; truck tips, spills grain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Mini Cooper and a semi-truck collided in Southwest Portland Tuesday afternoon, flipping part of the semi and sending the Mini Cooper into an apartment building.
The semi-truck spilled grain all over the area of SW Market and 13th and the Mini Cooper made contact with the Peter Paulson Apartments. Power lines in the area were also downed.
The driver of the semi was seen walking around. There is no word at this time about whoever was in the Mini Cooper.
Truck spills grain in Portland
