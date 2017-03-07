Lake Oswego students walk out over racist vandalism

Related Coverage Lake Oswego High School addresses racist graffiti

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — Students at Lake Oswego High School walked out of class Tuesday morning to protest recent acts of racist vandalism.

The walk out has the support of both the school and district administration, said Lake Oswego Superintendent Heather Beck said in a statement. The students and the school worked together to plan the event. Students will remain on campus, Beck said.

Racist graffiti was found in several bathrooms at Lake Oswego High School on March 1, school officials confirmed.

Students erased as much of the graffiti as they could, and reported what they saw to the Principal Rollin Dickinson, so the rest could be cleaned up.

This was the second instance of racist language in the LOHS community this school year. In November, someone wrote on a Class of 2017 Facebook group suggesting a “Ku Klux Klub” where they would invite black students and sacrifice them.

The Lake Oswego High School student newspaper, Lake Views, wrote about both incidents. The newspaper said after the earlier issue, the school has had “Laker Seminars” to discuss racism in their community.