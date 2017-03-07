Gov. Brown says GOP health proposal would be harmful

Related Coverage House GOP releases bill for health care overhaul

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the Republicans’ health care replacement proposal for the Affordable Care Act is shortsighted and moves health care backward.

In a statement, Brown said Tuesday that since the Affordable Care Act took effect, Oregon’s uninsured rate has dropped from 17 percent to 5 percent, with 95 percent of Oregonians now insured.

She predicted the Republican plan would reduce Oregonians’ access to care and increase costs for women and seniors.

The new GOP plan would repeal the current law’s unpopular fines on people who don’t carry health insurance. It also would replace income-based subsidies, which the law provides to help millions of Americans pay premiums, with age-based tax credits that may be skimpier for people with low incomes.