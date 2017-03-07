Court records: Man strangled grandma, slit her throat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washougal man strangled his grandmother and slit her throat after she scolded him for using too much water while showering, according to court documents.

A 78-year-old woman was found dead in her Washougal home Monday morning, according to the Washougal Police Department.

Benjamin W. Walker, 27, later surrendered to authorities.

Court documents revealed he admitted to killing his grandmother after she scolded him for using too much water while showering and leaving a light on in the home. Walker allegedly told investigators he “decided her and his fate” after the grandmother “continually gave him a hard time.”

Before strangling his grandmother, Walker drank a six-pack of beer and a 32-ounce can of Milwaukie’s Best brew, according to court records. He then went into her bedroom, got on top of her and started strangling her, court documents state.

He told authorities he wanted to be sure she was dead, so he used a kitchen knife to cut her throat. Then, he washed his hands and walked to the police department, confessing his crime, according to court documents.

Others were in the house at the time of the murder, but they were oblivious to the killing, the Washougal Police Department said.

Walker faces a murder charge.