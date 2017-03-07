Adults, children escape Ridgefield house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of adults and children escaped a fire at a Ridgefield house late Monday night as firefighters had to shuttle water because there were no nearby fire hydrants.

Fire broke out around 11 p.m. in the 22000 block of NW 11th Avenue, officials said. Tim Dawdy from the Clark County Fire District told KOIN 6 News crews needed to shuttle water for 3 miles with water tender trucks in order to battle the blaze.

The Red Cross said 10 people — 6 adults and 4 kids — were affected by the fire. Several pets were also affected but all escaped injury.

